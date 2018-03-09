Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

EKS Audi Sport is a Swedish FIA World Rallycross Championship team with Audi Sport backing that has been in the series since it’s inception in 2014.

Formed by two-time DTM champion (and 2016 FIA WorldRX champion), Mattias Ekström, the team entered the Swede for three races as he shared the car with Edward Sandström who competed in three other races.

In Germany Ekström took his first rallycross victory as he took the Audi S1 to the top step of the podium, while in the second car, Pontus Tidemand finished eighth in the championship.

For 2015 Anton Marklund joined the team as the second driver in a year which also saw Sandström return for a one-off and BTCC Champion Andrew Jordan stepping in for another round while team-boss Ekström was away on DTM Duties.

2016 was a breakthrough year for the team as Ekström teamed up with Toomas ‘Topi’ Heikkinen. Four outright victories and a further two podiums from the team leader saw him claim the championship title ahead of Johan Kristoffersson. Heikkinen rounded out the year in in seventh with three podium appearances. The team also took the teams’ title, beating Team Peugeot-Hansen by 35 points.

While Ekström started 2017 strong with three victories, a missed race in Sweden due to DTM commitments and a couple of bad races saw Kristoffersson get the upper hand in the championship with Ekström finishing as runner-up. Heikkinen returned for the full year along with Latvian Reinis Nitiss. Per-Gunnar Andersson stepped in for Sweden while Nico Muller participated in two rounds in a fourth car.

For 2018 the team have increased Audi Sport backing and a team leader who is 100% focused on the FIA World Rallycross Championship, the addition of Andreas Bakkerud for the new season will further support their goal.