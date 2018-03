Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Fernando Alonso was born on 29 July 1981 in Oviedo, Spain.

He is a two-time FIA Formula One World Champion in 2005 and 2006 with the Renault team.

He made his F1 debut with the Minardi team in 2001.

For the 2018 F1 season, he will drive for the McLaren Renault Formula 1 Team.

He will also compete in the 2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona for United Autosports and the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans for the Toyota GAZOO Racing team.