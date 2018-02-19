Porsche 911 RSR (912), Porsche GT Team: Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor, Gianmaria Bruni, Porsche 911 GT3 R (73), Park Place Motorsports: Jörg Bergmeister, Patrick Lindsey, Norbert Siedler, Timothy Pappas
Long Beach 2015 (Courtesy of IMSA)
6 Hours of Silverstone, final practice (Credit: Audi Motorsport)
Brundle put the Ligier LMP2 on pole for it's first race in the US (Courtesy of IMSA)