Tatiana Calderon - Sauber F1
Alfa Romeo Sauber is targeting improvements in each Grand Prix of 2018
Sauber are a more desirable team for sponsors following their alliance with Alfa Romeo
Sauber had a positive first test, according to Frédéric Vasseur
Charles Leclerc will reunite with Frederic Vasseur in 2018
Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team - C37 - Front Image
Sauber will need big gains with their aerodynamics in 2018 to be competitive, according to Frederic Vasseur
Sauber's team principal says it is a huge step for the team to get Alfa Romeo as title sponsor
Frederic Vasseur suggests Liberty Media's recent changes won't have any effect on the racing in 2018
Sauber's aero-package was not good enough in 2017, according to Frederic Vasseur