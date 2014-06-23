The team's weekend came to an end before race day (Credit: Jakob Ebrey)
Avon Tyres British GT Championship (Credit: Will Belcher Photography)
Avon Tyres British GT Championship (Credit: Will Belcher Photography)
Beechdean AMR, Silverstone (Credit: Will Belcher Photography)
Onslow-Cole set the session's best lap between a pair of red flags (Credit: Will Belcher Photography)
Blancpain winner Kane kept Bentley on top at Silverstone (Credit: Jakob Ebrey)
Wet weather complicated the team's preparations for their series debut (Credit: Generation Bentley Racing)
Andreas Simonsen got the best of a drying track at the end of the session (CreditL Will Belcher Photography)
Torrential rain limited running during the 90 minute session (Credit: Brecht Decancq/Brecht Decancq Photography)
Barff put the FF Corse Ferrari fastest in the opening session (Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography)
Avon Tyres British GT Championship (Credit: Will Belcher Photography)
The #1 Aston Martin began the season on top (Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography)