Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - Photo Credit: Lamborghini
MW Arden cars claimed first and second (Credit: Alastair Staley/GP3 Media Service)
Giovanni Venturini - Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP3 Series Media Service
Carlos Sainz Jr - Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP3 Series Media Service
Carlos Sainz Jr - Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP3 Series Media Service
GP3/13 - Photo Credit: Malcolm Griffiths/GP3 Series Media Service
David Fumanelli - Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP2 Series Media Service
Kevin Ceccon - Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP3 Series Media Service
GP3 testing Jerez - Photo Credit: GP3 Media Service
Mitch Evans - Photo Credit: Octane Photographic
Daniel Abt - Photo Credit: Daniel Kalisz/GP3 Media Service
Mitch Evans - Photo Credit: Daniel Kalisz/GP3 Media Service
Mitch Evans - Photo Credit: Daniel Kalisz/GP3 Media Service
Safety car - Photo Credit: Daniel Kalisz/GP3 Media Service
Patric Niederhauser - Photo Credit: Daniel Kalisz/GP3 Media Service
Giovanni Venturini - Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP2 Series Media Service