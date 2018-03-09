Credit: DMACK Drive Ford Fiesta Trophy

Gus Greensmith was born on 26 December 1996 in the United Kingdom.

The former youth goalkeeper for Manchester City Football Club moved in to karting before becoming one of the youngest drivers to compete in British Rallying after a short career in karting.

In 2014 Greensmith won the British Junior Rally Championship and also made his FIA World Rally Championship debut in Wales Rally GB.

After two season in the Drive DMACK Cup Greensmith moved up to the WRC2 class for 2017 where he finished eleventh place.

For 2018 Greensmith will be driving for the M-Sport World Rally Team in a Ford Fiesta R5 as he takes on the WRC2 championship for the team.

