Fernando Alonso says there should be no debate over the Halo's introduction
Toto Wolff is not a fan of the Halo
Max Verstappen is not a fan of the Halo
Frederic Vasseur suggests Liberty Media's recent changes won't have any effect on the racing in 2018
Force India had big issues incorporating the Halo into their 2018 car design
Toro Rosso's 2018 Halo is likely to be more visually refined than seen in its testing programme