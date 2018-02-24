Friday, March 9 2018
Posts in tag
Halo head protection system
Fernando Alonso: “There should not be any debate” over Halo Introduction
Wolff would take Chainsaw to ‘Aesthetically Not Appealing’ Halo
Verstappen Feels ‘Ugly’ Halo Could Penalise Taller Drivers
Liberty Media’s Recent Changes Won’t Turn F1 World Upside Down – Vasseur
Halo Introduction Was a Challenge for Force India – Szafnauer
Nico Hulkenberg Unhappy With Halo and Ban on Grid Girls
2018 Halo Designs ‘More Refined’ than Previous Incarnations – Key
Perez in favour of “brave” halo introduction
Extra Weight of Halo to have Big Effect on 2018 Cars – Lowe
2018 Halo Crash Test Details Finalised by FIA
Formula 2’s Halo-shod 2018 Challenger Unveiled at Monza
F1 Belgium: Raikkonen Kicks Off Spa Weekend Fastest in FP1
Halo Aero Solutions ‘head scratching’ for Haas Engineers – Steiner
Halo Introduction could Delay 2018 Force India Arrival
Jolyon Palmer: “You cannot put a bubble around the drivers”
Sir Jackie Stewart Defends the Halo: “You have to have as much safety as you can”
George Russell: “I feel like I could have done even more laps”
2018 Car to Use Parts from Predecessor to Cut Costs – Michel
Niki Lauda Claims Halo Will Destroy F1’s Popularity
FIA Confirms Halo on 2018 Formula 1 Cars
