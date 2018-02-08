Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Hyundai Motorsport
Target to swap TCR Germany for European campaign
Hyundai Motorsport Confirms Agreement with Gronholm RX
Andreas Mikkelsen forced out of Rallye Monte-Carlo with alternator issues
Dani Sordo: “We have to expect the unexpected at Monte-Carlo”
Neuville hoping to have learnt lessons from past Rallye Monte-Carlo
Nandan highlights Hyundai Motosport hopes for new WRC season
Mikkelsen on Rallye Monte-Carlo: “Black ice can catch anyone out”
Rally Sweden sees increase of nearly 50% entrants for 2018
Hyundai Motorsport confirm four car entry for Rally de Portugal
“I am treating the 2018 season almost like a fresh start” – Hayden Paddon
Sordo remains commited to Hyundai despite part-season
“I feel that it’s our time to shine” – Thierry Neuville
Mikkelsen relishing start of new FIA World Rally Championship season
Hyundai Motorsport set their sights on championship glory in 2018
Hyundai Motorsport to unveil driver development programme at WRC launch
34 Drivers Get a Taste of TCR UK at Brands Hatch
South Korea adds to growing list of national TCR championships
TCR UK Taster Day to Take Place at Brands Hatch This Week
Marcus Gronholm in talks with Hyundai for 2018 World RX Effort
Michel Nandan: “2017 Was Good, But With Missed Opportunities”
1
2
3
4
…
10
Back