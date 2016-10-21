Fannin dominated GT4 in his first season of British GT (Photo Credit: Jakob Ebrey)
Dumbreck and and Luhr return to the NIssan GT-R after racing the GT1 variant in 2011 (Photo Credit: JRM Racing)
Team principal James Rumsey cites difficulty in gaining sponsorship for the decision (Photo Credit: MacLean Photographic)
JRM at the 2012 24 Hours of Le Mans (Photo Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography)