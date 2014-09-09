Jones (left) passed Mehri on the final lap of the race (Credit: British F3 International Series Media)
Stealing clear at both the original and re- start Jones led the entire race (Credit: British F3 International Series Media)
Jones dominated the session, taking both of the pole positions on offer (Credit: British G3 International Series Media)
Lynn (#10) completed a double win on the Macau weekend (Credit: GCS)
Bryant Meisner will join Fortec after finishing his German F3 campaign (Credit: SRO)
