Mardenborough chased down Gioninazzi in vain (Photo Credit: SRO)
King went one better than his race one second place (Credit: SRO)
Buller surged to the lead on a chaotic lap one (Credit: SRO)
Sunshine greeted the British G3 teams at Spa (Credit: SRO)
GP3 testing Jerez - Photo Credit: GP3 Media Service