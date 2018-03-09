Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on the final day of pre-season testing
Robert Kubica sacrificed his final testing opportunity on Friday to allow Lance Stroll some more track time in the FW41
Lance Stroll only drove in the afternoon session on Thursday but completed 67 Laps
Sebastian Vettel topped day three in Spain
Sergey Sirotkin completed his first race simulation on Wednesday
Sebastian Vettel was fastest on day one
Sergey Sirotkin arrives at Williams with the full backing of Martini
Claire Williams
Williams gathered a lot of data from test one, according to Paddy Lowe
Lance Stroll ended seventh fastest for Williams
Lewis Hamilton was fastest on day four in Spain
Lance Stroll ended ninth fastest on Monday
Robert Kubica - Williams FW41 Launch
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya plays host to the first test of the year
Claire Williams is glad drivers bring money into Formula 1
Lance Stroll believes Williams would do well in 2018 to retain fifth place