Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on the final day of pre-season testing
Red Bull could be difficult to beat in 2018, according to Lewis Hamilton
Kevin Magnussen drives his Haa F1 car on wet tyres
Sebastian Vettel topped day three in Spain
Red Bull could be Mercedes' main rivals in 2018, according to James Allison
Lewis Hamilton was second fastest on Wednesday
Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes AMG - Barcelona Test 2 Day 1
Sebastian Vettel was fastest on day one
Lewis Hamilton was quickest during last weeks first pre-season test
A line-up of Pirelli tyres
Heavy snow for the 1st Barcelona Test
Lewis Hamilton was fastest on day four
Lewis Hamilton was fastest on day four in Spain
Lewis Hamilton completed 25 laps on Monday