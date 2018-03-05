Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 - Barcelona
F1 Logo - Abu Dhabi - Podium
Ferrari at Monza
Ross Brawn would like to see DRS be removed from Formula 1
Zak Brown (right) says Liberty Media will make mistakes
Chase Carey insists F1 will still be glamourous despite the ban on grid girls
Zak Brown - McLaren
Zak Brown says Ferrari's confrontation with Liberty Media was inevitable
Frederic Vasseur suggests Liberty Media's recent changes won't have any effect on the racing in 2018