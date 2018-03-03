Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Luca Filippi
Felix Rosenqvist races to Mexico City ePrix pole
Filippi blames poor start in Formula E on bad luck
Bird hit with ten place grid penalty
Formula E Reveals Rome ePrix Circuit
Filippi says only pressure ‘from within’ ahead of Formula E debut
NIO choose Filippi to replace Piquet Jr
Filippi confirmed with Dale Coyne for St Pete
Newgarden takes second IndyCar win in 2015 at Toronto
2015 Verizon IndyCar Series preview: Similar but slightly different
What Next For Sam Bird?
Davide Rigon Set For Busy September
Kobayashi and Chandhok Set For FIA WEC Test With Front Runners AF Corse
GP2 Post-Season Testing 2012: Barcelona Day 1 Results
Filippi Heads First Day Of GP2 Testing At Barcelona
GP2 Teams To Return To Action In Barcelona Test
Filippi Pips Chilton To Singapore GP2 Pole
Filippi Wins On GP2 Return At Monza
Chilton Pushes To The Max To Get Back On Pole At Monza
GP2 reshuffle sees Filippi back and Coletti switch to Rapax
Filippi Helps Villois Vantage GT2 To AMR Festival Win
Back