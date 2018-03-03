Felix Rosenqvist, Mahindra Formula E
Daniel Juncadella - Photo Credit: www.octanephotos.co.uk
Luca Filippi - Photo Credit: www.octanephotos.co.uk
Nigel Melker - Photo Credit: Alastair Staley/GP2 Media Service
Luca Filippi - Photo Credit: Glenn Dunbar/GP2 Media Service
Luca Filippi - Photo Credit: Octane Photographic
Max Chilton - Photo Credit: Daniel Kalisz/GP2 Media Service
Luca Filippi - Photo Credit: Andrew Ferraro/GP2 Media Service