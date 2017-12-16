Blancpain Sprint Series
Zolder
Von Ryan Racing
Frijns Vanthoor
BMW
Nogaro
Blancpain Sprint Series - Photo Credit: Olivier Beroud/Vision Sport Agency
WRT Audi - Photo Credit: Brecht Decancq Photography
Parente led at turn one from Andy Meyrick's Bentley (Credit: Blanpain GT Series)
HTP's Mercedes flew in the first Norschleife session of the weekend (Credit: Kevin Mc Glone/Red Square Images)