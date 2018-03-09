Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Marco Sorensen
Aston Martin Racing Completes over 20,000km of Testing
Aston Martin Racing to field two new Vantages in GTE Pro class
TF Sport join World Endurance Championship GTE Am Class
Thiim and Sørensen announced at TF Sport for 2018 British GT challenge
Aston Martin Looking for Victories in Final Race for Current Vantage GTE
Marco Sørensen: “We’re really happy to get this pole”
Toyota top shortened final practice ahead of 6 Hours of Shanghai qualifying
Aston Martin Racing in search of fiftieth victory as FIA WEC heads to Shanghai
VIDEO: Kingdom – Kristensen, Magnussen & More Celebrate The Danish Fans At Le Mans
2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 3 Update – Kobayashi Holds Lead For Toyota
Young Driver AMR to take Sabbatical in 2017
Thiim and Sørensen take Young Driver AMR to first GTE Pro podium
Porsche top both Free Practice sessions at the Nurburgring
Aston Martin Reveals #95 GTE-Pro Livery and Lineup
Aston Martin Teams Led by Young Driver AMR at Nurburgring
Nygaard: “This Track Should Suit our Aston Martin”
Johnny Cecotto replaces Marco Sorensen at Carlin
2015 24 Hours of Le Mans – LMGTE Pro Review
2015 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 2 Update – Audi Fight Back
2015 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 1 update – Porsche dominate opening hour
Back