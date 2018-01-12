Ultratek Racing Nissan 370z GT4
Blancpain Sprint Series
Gianmaria Bruni set the best lap of the session on only his third lap of the session (Credit: Tom Loomes Photography)
Von Ryan Racing
Toyota ended a lacklustre season on top of the podium (Credit: Jean Michel le Meur/DPPI)
Davidson went fastest before the worst of the weather (Credit: Clement Marin/DPPI)
Pitstops proved pivotal in the fight for overall victory (Credit: Frederic le Floch/DPPI)