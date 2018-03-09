Credit: IMG / FIA World RX

Mattias Ekström was born on 14 July 1978 in Falun, Sweden and started his racing career in Karting in 1993.

The Swede worked his way up through national touring car championships, starting with the Renault 5 Turbo Cup before progressing to the Swedish Touring Car Championship in 1997 in a Volvo 850.

In 1999 Ekström secured the STCC title driving an Audi A4 quattro before switching to a factory Volvo drive in 2000 where he finished third.

In 2001 ‘Eki’ joined the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, driving an Audi TT. in 2004 he would secure his first DTM title in an Audi A4 DTM, a feat he would emulate in 2007.

Outside of DTM there have been two appearances in NASCAR, a one-off race in V8 Supercars and eight appearances in the FIA World Rally Championship.

In 2013 Ekström made his rallycross debut, competing in the Global RallyCross Championship for two races and then in the FIA European Rallycross Championship in Sweden, where he secured an impressive second place.

For 2014 EKS RX was born as Ekström brought his Audi S1 to the FIA World Rallycross Championship for three races. 2015 saw the team compete a full season, with the Swede only missing two races due to DTM commitments.

DTM championship titles & Rallycross

2016 was the year he was crowned champion, four victories and a further two podiums helped to take him to the championship title.

For 2018 Ekström has announced he will be leaving DTM and concentrating on his Rallycross career and team as they bring in new cars and addtional factory backing from Audi Sport.