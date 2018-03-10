The Audi and BMW teams fought wheel-to-wheel late in the race (Credit: Brecht Decancq/Brecht Decancq Photography)
United Autosports won the race but came up short in the championship fight (Credit: Chris Gurton Photography)
Osborne's late lap gave him pole by nearly half a second (Credit: Chris Gurton Photography)
Aston Martin and BMW, first and second in the title fight (Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography))
Ahmad Al Harthy's race one is Motorbase's first of 2013 (Credit: Chris Gurton Photography)
The Beechdean Aston Martin drivers lead the championship to the Netherlands (Credit: Chris Gurton Photography)
Avon Tyres British GT Championship (Credit: Jakob Ebrey)
Bryant and Attrad claimed a podium to start the season for Ecurie Ecosse (Photo Credit: Chris Gurton Photography)
Two BMWs start the season under the Ecurie Ecosse name, with four Z4 in total (Photo Credit: Chris Gurton Photography)
Barwell will run a pair of Ecurie Ecosse BMWs as well as a lone Aston Martin GT3 (Photo Credit: Chris Gurton Photography)
Photo Credit: (top to bottom, left to right) Chris Gurton Photography; motogp.com; Team Vodafone; Chris Gurton Photography; Paul Gilham/Getty Images; Chris Gurton Photography; Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for NASCAR; Chris Gurton Photography; Chris Gurton Photography; Chris Gurton Photography; Citroen Racing Media; Jakob Ebrey Photography)
Old and new combined: Motorbase Performance's Porsche won the British GT crown (Photo Credit: Chris Gurton Photography)