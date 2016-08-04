Courtesy of IMSA
8Star's line-up includes Britons Rob Huff and Tom Kimber-Smith (Credit: 8Star Motorsports)
8Star's line-up includes Britons Rob Huff and Tom Kimber-Smith (Credit: 8Star Motorsports)
Level % will continue to run their P2 cars, alongside the PC and GTD entries (Credit: Kelsi Nilsson)