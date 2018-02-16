Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Otmar Szafnauer
Force India Turned Down Approaches from Rivals for Key Personnel – Szafnauer
Halo Introduction Was a Challenge for Force India – Szafnauer
Force India will need Podium Potential to Retain Fourth in 2018 – Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer: Ocon and Perez “have matured enough so that they know how to behave”
Otmar Szafnauer lauds Force India development rate
Force India Focusing On Closing Down Top Three Teams
McLaren votes against keeping large shark fin in 2018
Force India Felt Virtual Safety Car Destroyed Podium Chance
Perez Wants Force India Team Orders Scrapped
Force India Would Release Ocon if Mercedes Came Calling – Szafnauer
Force India Set to Implement Team Orders after Belgian GP Clashes
Halo Introduction could Delay 2018 Force India Arrival
Inexperienced F1 staff contributing to Honda’s struggles
Force India call Baku clash “unacceptable”
Force India should have given Ocon chance to attack Ricciardo – Szafnauer
Wolff: Ocon is going to be “a superstar of the future”
Force India: Driver Rivalry Will “Push both of them Forward”
Sergio Perez not “reckless” Force India insists
Force India aiming for Red Bull after strong start to 2017 campaign
Sahara Force India F1 Team reveal changes made for car number rule
1
2
