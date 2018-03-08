Toyoharu Tanabe, and other Toro Rosso and Honda representatives, stand in front of Toro Rosso advertising
James Key stands in the pit lane of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during pre-season testing
Pierre Gasly tests his Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda car
Sebastian Vettel topped day three in Spain
Pierre Gasly was fifth fastest on day one
Sebastian Vettel was fastest on day one
Toro Rosso completed the most laps of anyone in test one
Heavy snow for the 1st Barcelona Test
Honda was pleased with the productive first test of the Toro Rosso era
Pierre Gasly completed 147 laps on Thursday
Pierre Gasly ended tenth fastest on Thursday
Lewis Hamilton was fastest on day four in Spain
Pierre Gasly got his first taste of the STR13 on Tuesday
The STR13 is the first Toro Rosso to be powered by Honda
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya plays host to the first test of the year
Brendon Hartley gave the STR13 its track debut at Misano