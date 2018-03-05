Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Pirelli
Pirelli Announces 2019 Tyre Testing Dates
Mercedes’ Vowles Believes Overtaking Will Increase in 2018
Pirelli performance lining up with expectations despite “unrepresentative” conditions
Lap Times to Fall, Pit Stops to Rise – McLaren’s Goss
Pirelli eager to stay in Formula 1 after 2019
Pirelli Motorsport boss Isola says Robert Kubica deserves second F1 chance
Softer F1 2018 tyre range can only lead to better racing – Christian Horner
Pirelli: Overtaking in F1 fell by almost 50% in 2017
Pirelli’s Isola expects a return to two-stop races in 2018
Valtteri Bottas ‘could feel the difference’ between 2017 and 2018 F1 tyre compounds
Robert Kubica completes first Abu Dhabi test with Williams
Norris to Return to F1 Tyre Testing Duties with McLaren in Abu Dhabi
Pirelli reveal ‘hyper-soft’ and ‘super-hard’ tyre compounds for 2018 F1 season
Williams to run Kubica and Sirotkin in post Abu Dhabi test
The one-stop strategy won out in Brazil as expected – Pirelli’s Mario Isola
McLaren cancel Pirelli tyre test at Interlagos amidst safety fears
Force India’s Celis Jr. to take part in Pirelli Mexican tyre test
Ligier Crawford Launched for F3 Americas Championship
Austin “one of the hardest tracks to predict” says Pirelli’s Mario Isola
The tyres performed as expected, despite higher temperatures – Pirelli’s Mario Isola
Back