Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
PSRX Volkswagen Sweden
Fifteen permanent entries for 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship
Heroic Petter Solberg delights Estering with dream drive
Kristoffersson wins 2017 World RX title as Solberg hospitalised
World RX returns to Latvia for this year’s round ten
Kristoffersson wins World RX of France
Dieter Depping to make World RX début with Volkswagen
A perfect weekend for PSRX Volkswagen in Canada
Johan Kristoffersson wins World RX of Canada
Petter Solberg “lost for words” as PSRX leads Championship into Canada RX
Solberg and Kristoffersson looking for a truly Magic Weekend in Höljes
PSRX Volkswagen Sweden close to heaven…in Hell
Kristoffersson endures Hell to win World RX of Norway
Solberg focuses on winning home round in Hell
Mattias Ekström loses Championship lead at Lydden Hill
Hansen fastest in final qualifying race at Lydden Hill as chaos reigns
Another dominant display for PSRX Volkswagen Sweden in Lydden Hill Q3
Solberg and Ekström confident heading in to Lydden Hill second day
‘Hollywood’ makes triumphant return to Lydden Hill
Solberg and Kristoffersson dominate Lydden Hill Q1
PSRX Volkswagen Sweden looking for a spectacular send-off to Lydden Hill
1
2
