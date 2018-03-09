Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Robin Larsson
Fifteen permanent entries for 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship
Josef Newgarden excited by “huge challenge” of rallycross debut in Norway
2018 RallyX on Ice reveals Star Studded Lineup
SEASON REVIEW: 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship – Kristoffersson’s First
SEASON REVIEW: 2017 FIA European Rallycross Championship – Marklund Wins Against Europe’s Best
Rustad Rues Missed Chances at Euro RX of Latvia
Marklund Seals 2017 FIA Euro RX Title In Latvia
Bryntesson Claims Maiden Euro RX Victory at Loheac
Kristoffersson leads World RX of Sweden Day One
Larsson takes EuroRX Supercar win while Enerberg extends TouringCar lead
Loeb leads field in to semi finals as World RX of Hockenheim heats up
World Rallycross stars get ready for the challenge of Hockenheim
22 competitors set for third round of FIA World Rallycross Championship at Hockenheim
PREVIEW: 2017 World RX of Portugal – Can Ekström break his duck?
2017 World RX of Portugal Entries Announced
Marklund Wins 2017 Euro RX Of Spain
Albatec Endure Tough Start To 2017 Euro RX Season
2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship Update: the Plot Thickens…
Bakkerud Victorious in World RX of Argentina
2016 World RX of Argentina Entry List Announced
1
2
3
Back