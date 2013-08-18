John Edwards stayued ahead of the pack in the final minutes of the race (Credit: Grand-Am)
Bryan Sellers took the lead on a late restart (Credit: Grand-Am)
Roush Jr. recovered from an early race punctures (Photo Credit: Grand-Am)
The Daytona pole is Buford first in the Continental Tire series (Photo Credit: Grand-Am)
Auberlen was the fastest man in the 30 minute session (Photo Credit: Grand-Am)
Scott Maxwell set the day's best time in the car he sahres with Jade Buford (Photo Credit: Grand-Am)Scott Maxwell set the day's best time in the car he sahres with Jade Buford (Photo Credit: Grand-Am)
Ford Racing Logo - (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Co.)