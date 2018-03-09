Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on the final day of pre-season testing
Sergio Perez completed 159 laps on Thursday
Sebastian Vettel topped day three in Spain
Esteban Ocon completed 130 laps on Wednesday
Sergio Perez completed ninety-three laps on Tuesday
Sebastian Vettel was fastest on day one
Mercedes' Toto Wolff addresses the crowd at the launch of their 2019 Formula 1 car
Force India got useful data despite difficult weather conditions
Sergio Perez was eighth fastest on Thursday
Esteban Ocon - Force India - Day 2 - Barcelona
Esteban Ocon - Force India - Day 2
Nicholas Latifi-Dams-FIA Formula 2
Nikita Mazepin impressed Chief Race Engineer Tom McCullough on Monday
Nikita Mazepin gave a track debut to the VJM11