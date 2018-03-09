Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on the final day of pre-season testing on Friday
Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on the final day of pre-season testing
Red Bull could be difficult to beat in 2018, according to Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull pit stop crew watch as Max Verstappen pulls into his pit box
Sebastian Vettel - Scuderia Ferrari - Barcelona Day 3 Test 2
Sebastian Vettel topped day three in Spain
Red Bull is the only team not to use the same fuel as their engine suppliers
From 2018, drivers will line up on the grid to restart after a safety car period
Sebastian Vettel was fastest on day one
Claire Williams
Heavy snow for the 1st Barcelona Test
Sebastian Vettel finished third fastest on day four
Lewis Hamilton was fastest on day four in Spain
Sebastian Vettel - Scuderia Ferrari - Day 2
Kimi Raikkonen ended third fastest on Monday
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya plays host to the first test of the year