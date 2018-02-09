Credit: @SebPerez77

Seb Perez is a Porsche Carrera Cup GB driver for 2018 with the Team Parker Racing team in the Pro-Am Class.

Perez made a one-off appearance in the Ginetta Junior series at the end of the 2014 season at Brands Hatch, before making his full season debut in 2015 where he continued to improve, collecting two top-ten finishes.

In 2016 Perez collected one victory and thre third places on his way to tenth place in the Ginetta Junior series before making the move up to the Ginetta GT4 Supercup for 2017.

Along with George Gamble, Perez started the season with JHR Developments, before the team were excluded from the championship. A move to Rob Boston Racing for the remaining three race weekends meant that although he didn’t challenge for podium places, he could finish the season and considate his tenth place in the championship.