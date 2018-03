Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Sebastian Vettel was born 3 July 1987 in Heppenheim Germany and is a four-time FIA Formula One World Champion between 2010 and 2013 with Red Bull Racing.

Having made his debut with BMW Sauber at the 2007 US Grand Prix, Vettel will enter his 11th full F1 season in 2018, his fourth with Scuderia Ferrari.