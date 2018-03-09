Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on the final day of pre-season testing
Robert Kubica sacrificed his final testing opportunity on Friday to allow Lance Stroll some more track time in the FW41
Sergey Sirotkin completed his first race simulation on Wednesday
Sebastian Vettel was fastest on day one
Sergey Sirotkin arrives at Williams with the full backing of Martini
Heavy snow for the 1st Barcelona Test
Williams gathered a lot of data from test one, according to Paddy Lowe
Sergey Sirotkin hopes for a drier second test next week
Lewis Hamilton was fastest on day four in Spain
Sergey Sirotkin took to the track for the first time as an official F1 driver
Robert Kubica - Williams FW41 Launch
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya plays host to the first test of the year
Robert Kubica believed he was going to drive again in Formula 1 in 2018, only for Williams to chose Sergey Sirotkin instead
Claire Williams is glad drivers bring money into Formula 1
SMP Racing has backed Sergey Sirotkin for many years
Sergey Sirotkin