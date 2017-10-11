Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Suzuka International Racing Course
The tyres performed as expected, despite higher temperatures – Pirelli’s Mario Isola
Christian Horner: “This circuit presents challenges”
Max Verstappen: “It Wasn’t An Ideal Qualifying Session For Me”
Lewis Hamilton Secures First Ever Suzuka Pole Position
Daniel Ricciardo: “Overall It Was A Good Morning”
Max Verstappen: “I Think We Looked Competitive”
Hamilton much happier with feel of car after Japan Friday practice
Romain Grosjean: “It’s not an easy track to set up the car”
Pierre Gasly: “Suzuka is a really impressive circuit”
Carlos Sainz Jr.: “This race weekend has become one of my favourite!”
Max Verstappen: “Suzuka Will Always Be A Special Place For Me”
Daniel Ricciardo: “I Have Always Loved Suzuka Circuit”
Fernando Alonso: “Definitely not one of our best races”
Braking zone rule scrapped by FIA for 2017
McLaren Honda need all over improvements to challenge in 2017
2016 Season Review – McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team – It’s getting better all the time
Ricciardo confident of more to come after hampered FP2
If it’s raining, it’s raining: Five facts about the Japanese Grand Prix
Valterri Bottas: Suzuka is “a proper race track”
Big-end bearing failure cause of Hamilton engine blow out
Back