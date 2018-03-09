Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Team Peugeot Total
Fifteen permanent entries for 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship
Team Peugeot-Hansen to become Team Peugeot Total for 2018 FIA World RX
Loeb and Hansen set for British Rallycross opener
Team Peugeot Total to Pull Out of Dakar Rally after 2018
Peugeot 3008DKR ready to make Rallye du Maroc bow
Back-to-back Dakar wins target for Peugeot with new 3008DKR
MINI’s Harry Hunt completes the 2016 Silk Way Rally in top four
Al Rajhi and Gottschalk win penultimate Silk Way Rally stage for MINI
Cyril Despres triumphs at the 2016 Silk Way Rally
MINI All4 Racing have four crews in the top five with two legs to go
Team Peugeot-Total one step closer to Silk Way Rally win
Cyril Despres left to spearhead Peugeot Silk Way Rally bid after SS12
Team Peugeot-Total’s Stéphane Peterhansel earns another 1-2 on SS10
Cyril Despres leads a top three Peugeot lockout after Stage 9
Peugeot-Total claim three of the top four positions after Stage 8
Team Peugeot-Total remain on top before Friday’s rest day
Despres leads as Peterhansel crashes on Leg 5
MINI All4 Racing continue to have four cars in the top ten
Peterhansel back in control at Silk Way Rally
Cyril Despres in front as Peterhansel picks up a puncture
Back