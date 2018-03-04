Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Techeetah
Vergne drove second stint ‘blind’
Techeetah surprised with early success
Lotterer says breakthrough result ‘a big deal’
Vergne leads home historic 1-2
Vergne on pole after incident packed super pole shootout
Lotterer needing change in luck and form to get season on track
Techeetah to run World Cancer Day logos on car in Santiago
Lotterer hopeful for much needed turnaround in form
Lotterer describes Formula E debut as ‘baptism of fire’
Abt secures first Formula E win after Mortara spins
Bird hit with ten place grid penalty
Vergne takes first pole of 2017-18 season
Techeetah reveal new livery for 2017-18
2017-18 Formula E season preview
Lotterer aiming for the top in debut season
Techeetah to have manufacturer support next season
Turvey fastest again as Valencia test ends
Lotterer makes switch to Formula E with Techeetah
Vergne: First win extremely satisfying
Di Grassi takes championship lead with Montreal win
