Friday, March 9 2018
Posts in tag
Tequila Patron ESM
ESM Looking for Two New Drivers for Petit Le Mans due to WEC Clash
2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Hour 14 Update – #22 ESM Up in Smoke
2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona: Hour 9 Update – Mustang Sampling Racing extends lead
2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Hour 4 Update – Rahal leads during pit stop cycle
Sharp and ESM Ready for Potentially ‘Amazing’ Show at Daytona
Sharp Expecting ‘Intensely Competitive’ Rolex 24 at Daytona
Lapierre and Pla Announced with ESM for NAEC
Senna Disappointed with Stewards after Petit Le Mans Penalty
Hartley Adds Petit Le Mans Victory to Résumé as Super 2017 Season Continues
Ryan Dalziel: “We’re going to enjoy this one until Daytona”
Co-owner/Driver Sharp Celebrates Tequila Patrón ESM Victory at Petit Le Mans
Dalziel to Continue Partnership with Sharp at Tequila Patrón ESM in 2018
Van Overbeek Retained by ESM for 2018 to Partner Derani
Derani To Continue with Tequila Patrón ESM in 2018
Ed Brown sees final race plan ruined by back injury
Defending Sebring champions Tequila Patron ESM have weekend to forget
PREVIEW: 2017 Sebring 12 Hours – Prototypes
2017 Daytona 24 Hours: Ford dominates in GT as Mustang Sampling Racing takes overall pole
Tequila Patrón ESM début Nissan Onroak DPi at two day Sebring test
Rolex 24 at Daytona Hours 22-24: ESM takes the Honours
