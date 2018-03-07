Friday, March 9 2018
Posts in tag
Thomas Laurent
Rebellion Racing Reveals 2018 FIA WEC LMP1 Title Challenger
Jarvis targeting World Endurance Championship return
Rebellion Partner with Algarve Pro Racing for 2018 LMP2 Assault
Rebellion Racing return to LMP1 class with stellar driver lineup
Jani and Lotterer set to Stay in WEC for ‘Super Season’
Jackie Chan DC Racing Takes Double Prototype Victory at 4 Hours of Fuji
Derani Takes Pole For 4 Hours of Fuji
Fittipaldi Ends as Fastest Rookie in LMP1 Rookie Test in Bahrain
Fernando Alonso completes LMP1 test with Toyota
Rebellion hold slender LMP2 title lead in to final round
Jackie Chan DC Racing Wins Asian Le Mans Series Opener
Provisional entry list for FIA WEC Rookie test revealed
Jackie Chan DC Racing Lock Out Asian Le Mans Series Front Row
Advantage to Porsche in High Downforce Race
2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 24 Update – Porsche’s Dramatic Comeback
2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 22 Update – Rookie Laurent holds lead but Bernhard closing fast
2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 21 Update – Lead Porsche Retires, DC Racing LMP2 Leads
2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 3 Update – Kobayashi Holds Lead For Toyota
Eurasia Motorsport take AsLMS victory in Thailand
Back