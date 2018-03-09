Saturday, March 10 2018
Posts in tag
Valtteri Bottas
Räikkönen and Ferrari Conclude Final Day of Pre-Season Testing Fastest
Valtteri Bottas pleased with Thursday’s race simulation programme
Vettel Ends Penultimate Day of Pre-Season Testing with Record Lap Time
Red Bull could be Mercedes’ Main Rivals in 2018 – James Allison
“We still haven’t unlocked the full potential” – Valtteri Bottas
Ricciardo and Red Bull return to top spot on day two
“We Keep Discovering More About The New Car” – Valtteri Bottas
Vettel Leads the Way for Ferrari on Opening Day of Final Test
Claire Williams Calls for Financial Restraints in Formula 1
Valtteri Bottas: “I think we managed to make the most out of it”
Hamilton Ends Final Day of First Test on Top ahead of Vandoorne
Alonso and McLaren ‘fastest’ on snowy third day of Barcelona test
It made sense to keep Bottas in the car – Lewis Hamilton
“We made the most out of the day” says Valtteri Bottas
Vettel and Ferrari top of the leaderboards on day two in Barcelona
Valtteri Bottas: “The initial feeling of the car was good”
Red Bull lead the way on opening day of first Barcelona test
2018 Formula 1 Season: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Test 1 – Preview
New F1 ‘hyper-soft’ compound is “quite fragile” says Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes release visor-cam Halo footage from Bottas shakedown
1
2
3
4
…
63
