Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on the final day of pre-season testing
Sebastian Vettel topped day three in Spain
Red Bull could be Mercedes' main rivals in 2018, according to James Allison
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG - Barcelona Test 2 Day 1
Sebastian Vettel was fastest on day one
Claire Williams
Valtteri Bottas completed sixty laps on Thursday
Lewis Hamilton was fastest on day four in Spain
Valtteri Bottas finished second fastest on day one
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya plays host to the first test of the year
Mercedes AMG Petronas W09 EQ Power+. Silverstone - Valtteri Bottas