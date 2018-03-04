Courtesy of IMSA
CORE Autosport will be making their Daytona debut this weekend (Credit: CORE Autosport)
The Watkins Glen weather played it's part in the CTSCC event (Credit: CJ Wilson Racing)
Bryan Sellers took the lead on a late restart (Credit: Grand-Am)
Barbosa and Fittipaldi took their second consecutive win (Credit: Grand-Am)
Rain intervened before the Daytona Prototype session, giving the points leaders pole (Credit: Grand-Am)
Wilson was part of MSR's Rolex 24 line-up (Credit: Grand-Am)