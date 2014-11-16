Rob Huff - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Jose Maria Lopez - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Jose Maria Lopez - Photo Credit: Citroen Racing
Gabriele Tarquini - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Rob Huff - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Yvan Muller - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Yvan Muller - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Rob Huff - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Yvan Muller - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Rob Huff - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Rob Huff - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Tiago Monteiro - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC
Rob Huff - Photo Credit: FIA WTCC