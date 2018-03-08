Zak Brown has praised Honda for the strong start to 2018 they've had with Toro Rosso
The McLaren MCL33
Zak Brown (right) says Liberty Media will make mistakes
McLaren has announced a partnership with Brazilian oil company Petrobras, starting from 2019
Max Verstappen during USGP 2017 driver parade
McLaren are encouraged by what they've seen with the Renault power unit so far
Lando Norris will be left to focus on his F2 and F1 commitments during 2018
Zak Brown - McLaren
Zak Brown says Ferrari's confrontation with Liberty Media was inevitable
McLaren raced in the Indy 500 in 2017 but won't return this year
Lando Norris - McLaren
Alonso will have limited commerical commitments with Toyota
Zak Brown (left) has confidence in Renault helping McLaren move forward in 2018
Fernando Alonso - WEC