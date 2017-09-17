Felipe Drugovich Hits Back with Reverse Grid Win

The Sachsenring round ended in style with Felipe Drugovich reigniting his ADAC Formula 4 championship chances after a sublime drive into the lead from fourth on the grid. The result means that the top three are separated by 21.5 points.

It was a dream start for the Van Amersfoort Racing team, as Kim-Luis Schramm virtually stalled off the start allowing the team to occupy the top three.

A safety car was soon called though as Julian Hanses ended and up and down weekend with another retirement. The German had been hit off by Doureid Ghattas in the first corner and beached his car in the gravel. Ghattas, would continue, but finished last after a spin late in the race.

Polesitter Artem Petrov continued to lead the field away, but with the Russian officially a guest driver, would score no points, ensuring that all attention turned to those behind.

Still in the fight for the championship, it was vital that Drugovich secured a strong result making past Frederik Vesti for second at the restart. A few laps later and he was on the back of Petrov, sliding past his teammate into the overall lead.

Behind, Juri Vips needed a strong result with teammate and series leader Marcus Armstrong starting in eighth. Instead though, it would be Vips who found himself stuck behind Vesti as Armstrong jumped positions.

Drugovich though, simply broke away as a queue started to form behind Petrov. The Brazilian won by over two seconds with Petrov and Vesti completing an all-VAR podium.

Vips was forced to settle for fourth from Fabio Scherer who had caught in the closing laps. As for Armstrong, he managed to make his way up to sixth, with Sophia Florsch and Lirim Zendeli rounding out the top eight.