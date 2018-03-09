G-Drive Racing will field a silver-rated driver in 2018 alongside Vergne and Rusinov
Marvin Kirchhofer will race for R-Motorsport in 2018
Salih Yoluc and Euan Hankey will pair up in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in 2018
Jordan Witt will race in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in 2018
Matt Parry returns to RJN Motorsport in 2018
Dan Vaughan will race in the AM class in 2018 with Motorbase Performance
Lewis Plato - JTR
Stephane Sarrazin joins SMP Racing for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship
Aston Martin Racing have completed over 20,000km of testing mileage in their second-generation Vantage ahead of the World Endurance Championship 'Super Season'
Toyota launched their new sportscar at the Geneva Motor Show today: the GR Supra Racing Concept
Team Parker Racing - Donington - British GT
Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby Dick’
#333 Rinaldi Racing
Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing has revealed its 2018 driver line-up
British GT - 2017 Donington Park Race Start