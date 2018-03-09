Ford Fiesta WRC
Sébastien Ogier | Elfyn Evans | Teemu Suninen | Bryan Bouffier
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
Andreas Mikkelsen | Thierry Neuville | Dani Sordo | Hayden Paddon
Toyota Yaris WRC
Jari-Matti Latvala | Ott Tänak | Esapekka Lappi
Citroën C3 WRC
Kris Meeke | Craig Breen | Sébastien Loeb | Mads Østberg | Khalid Al-Qassimi
WRC2 | WRC3 | Junior WRC
The FIA World Rally Championship was first run in 1973 and is currently visiting thirteen countries on the 2018 WRC Schedule.
Since 2004 the sport has been dominated by two French drivers, Sébastien Ogier (five championships) and Sébastien Loeb (nine championships).
The main WRC class is currently running 1.6 litre turbo-charged cars with freedom for manufacturers to to maximise aerodyamics and use electronically-controlled active centre differentials.