Ford Fiesta WRC

Sébastien Ogier | Elfyn Evans | Teemu Suninen | Bryan Bouffier

Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Andreas Mikkelsen | Thierry Neuville | Dani Sordo | Hayden Paddon

Toyota Yaris WRC

Jari-Matti Latvala | Ott Tänak | Esapekka Lappi

Citroën C3 WRC

Kris Meeke | Craig Breen | Sébastien Loeb | Mads Østberg | Khalid Al-Qassimi

Other WRC Classes

WRC2 | WRC3 | Junior WRC

The FIA World Rally Championship was first run in 1973 and is currently visiting thirteen countries on the 2018 WRC Schedule.

Since 2004 the sport has been dominated by two French drivers, Sébastien Ogier (five championships) and Sébastien Loeb (nine championships).

The main WRC class is currently running 1.6 litre turbo-charged cars with freedom for manufacturers to to maximise aerodyamics and use electronically-controlled active centre differentials.