The Checkered Flag was set up in August 2009 and is dedicated to providing daily news and features from around the world of motor sport.

Since the launch of the site it has gained a number of regular contributors and photographers who help cover the action from the front lines.

The main focus of The Checkered Flag is to provide coverage of upcoming talent, something which is sometimes missed by the general media.

In addition providing coverage of support race series and not just the top tier series, the site also helps future driving stars to gain some much needed media attention.

For 2018 we continue to build those partnerships working directly with series organisers and manufacturers to bring high quality content to the fans.

If you are in the motor sport industry and wish for us to cover your event or write an article, please get in contact with us.

TCF Staff

Vince Pettit – Editor-In-Chief – View Articles

Current Regular Contributors

Alice Holloway – View Articles

Chloe Hewitt – View Articles

Connor Jackson – View Articles

Dan Mason – View Articles

Dominik Wilde – View Articles

James Thompson – View Articles

Josh Close – View Articles

Louis Suddaby – View Articles

Matt Bristow – View Articles

Megan Cantle – View Articles

Nick Smith – View Articles

Paul Hensby – View Articles

Phil Kinch – View Articles

Simon Paice – View Articles

Scott Douglas – View Articles

Steven Batey – View Articles

Past Contributors

Adam Arbon, Aaron Rook, Alasdair Lindsay, Alex Goldschmidt, Alex Griffin, Andrew Calder, Andy Champness, Charles Oladeji, Chris Gurton, Dai McCann, Daniel Lloyd, David Bean, Emmanuel Baako, Frank Parker, Gemma Bray, George Wilson, Hal Messer, Hannah Ellis, Ian Price, Jake Handley, James Broomhead, James Charman, James Singleton, James Newbold, James Strange, James Warnette, Joe Diamond, Joe Hudson, Jonny Whitney, Joseph David Borg, Josh Bell, Katy McConnachie, Kevin Ambrose, Laura Allard, Lee Bonham, Leigh O’Gorman, Mark Foley, Matt Auger, Matthew McMahon, Melissa Chappelhow, Mike Trusler, Peter Allen, Rachel Hack Ross Messinger, Scott Mitchell, Scott Wilkes, Tom Errington, Tom Howard, Tom Surgay, Umar Hassan

Photographers

Chris Enion – www.intheframe-autosport.co.uk

Chris Gurton Photography – www.chrisgurtonphotography.com

Craig McAllister – www.cmc-images.com

Jakob Ebrey Photography – www.jakobebrey.com

James Boone – www.flickr.com/photos/old_boone

Jon Hobley – Facebook page

Kingsley Newman/KAN Photography – www.kan-photography.co.uk

Matt Bristow – www.rubberduckdoes.com

Octane Photographic Ltd. – www.octanephotos.co.uk

Pete Mainey Photography – www.psmmotorsportimages.co.uk

SJK Photography – www.sjkphotography.co.uk

Vince Pettit Photography – www.vincepettit.co.uk

Special thanks to the BRDC Archive for usage of selected photos