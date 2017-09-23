MotoGP

Vinales Claims Aragon Pole after Marquez Crash

Maverick Vinales - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Maverick Vinales upset the odds by claiming pole position for the Aragon Grand Prix, ending Marc Marquez’s five-year undefeated run in qualifying at the circuit. The Movistar Yamaha rider, who had been quiet through free practice, took full advantage of a crash for Marquez in the closing minutes to take his second consecutive pole ahead of Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo.

Lorenzo’s front row spot had looked unlikely after Free Practice 3 with the Ducati rider only eleventh quickest, forcing him to go through Q1. The Spaniard made his way through the first session with the minimum of fuss though, bringing Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco with him.

Marquez had been the fastest rider of all earlier in the day and made a bright start to Q2, becoming the first rider of the weekend to break the 1:48 barrier, clocking a 1:47.963. However, the championship leader threw away any chances of a sixth straight Aragon pole by losing the front end of his Honda under braking for turn twelve, ending his session two minutes early.

With Marc out of contention, Valentino Rossi emerged as a shock contender for pole despite breaking his leg three weeks ago. Astonishingly, the Italian moved into provisional pole with a minute remaining, setting a 1:47.815, but his team-mate would erase any possibility of a fairy-tale Rossi return, snatching pole for himself with a 1:47.635.

Lorenzo also broke into the 1:47s late on, enabling him to split the Yamahas, while Cal Crutchlow leads an all-Honda second row after edging ahead of Marquez and Dani Pedrosa. Championship co-leader Andrea Dovizioso will line up seventh ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Alvaro Bautista while Andrea Iannone completed the top ten aboard the Suzuki.

 

2017 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon – Qualifying

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
125. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:47.635Q2
299. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:47.735Q2
346. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:47.815Q2
435. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda1:47.830Q2
593. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:47.963Q2
626. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:48.107Q2
74. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:48.137Q2
841. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:48.159Q2
919. Alvaro BautistaDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team1:48.187Q2
1029. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:48.289Q2
115. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:48.402Q2
1236. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:48.471Q2
1343. Jack MillerHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:48.307Q1
1444. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:48.387Q1
1517. Karel AbrahamDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team1:48.467Q1
169. Danilo PetrucciDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing1:48.908Q1
1776. Loris BazDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:48.911Q1
1894. Jonas FolgerYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:49.034Q1
198. Hector BarberaDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:49.052Q1
2042. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:49.233Q1
2153. Tito RabatHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:49.258Q1
2245. Scott ReddingDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing1:49.288Q1
2338. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:49.578Q1
2422. Sam LowesApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:50.769Q1

