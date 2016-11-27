Kevin Magnussen was eliminated in the opening segment of qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and admitted the weekend so far has not gone his way.

The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team driver had been set to make three runs during qualifying but was forced to reduce that to two when he was called into the FIA weighbridge, and then messed up his final run when he locked up at turn seventeen, and ultimately was unable to better eighteenth on the grid.

“We’ve been lacking pace so far here in Abu Dhabi and that was the same for qualifying today; it just hasn’t been my weekend,” said Magnussen. “We had three runs planned but I was called into the weighbridge so that didn’t help.”

Magnussen is hopeful that his luck can turn around on Sunday and fight his way through the field, with the aim to secure only his third points finish of the season in his final outing with Renault before he moves to the Haas F1 Team for 2017.

“Hopefully we can have a good race, as a lot more can happen and we’ll be looking for every opportunity to fight our way forward,” said Magnussen.