Robby Gordon four-peats SST Long Beach qualifying

Robby Gordon remains undefeated in Stadium Super Trucks qualifying at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this decade. For the fourth year in a row, he set the fastest time to earn himself a bonus point.

Since SST returned to Long Beach in 2021 (the 2020 weekend was cancelled due to COVID-19), Gordon has been the Fastest Qualifier in each iteration. Much like in 2022, he held off Matt Brabham for pole as he led by .476 of a second. Gordon has topped Long Beach qualifying six times total, with two prior coming in 2016 and 2018.

Brabham enters Long Beach as the defending winner after sweeping the 2023 weekend. A win by either him or Gordon would break a tie with the other for the most SST victories at the street circuit with six, while no driver has won three straight there.

Max Gordon recorded his second-career best qualifying effort in third, behind his second at Nashville in 2022.

After narrowly losing the Race #2 win in 2023, Myles Cheek qualified fourth and improved upon his sixth that year.

Bill Hynes, who typically qualifies at the back to ensure he has a better starting position via the grid inversion, rounded out the top five. It is his best practice/qualifying time since a sixth at Toronto in 2019.

The Two Gunz Racing duo of series newcomer RJ Stidham and David Bernstein completed the order. Ben Maier, Trey Hernquist, and Zoey Edenholm were sandwiched between Hynes and Stidham.

Race #1 will take place Saturday, 20 April, at 4 PM Pacific Time, following the IMSA race. The second race is on Sunday following the NTT IndyCar Series at 3:30 PM.

