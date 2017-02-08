Having raced in the GP3 Series since its inaugural season back in 2010, Arden International have confirmed who will compete for them in 2017.

Finnish driver Niko Kari is set to graduate from FIA European Formula 3 in which saw him take one victory and five further podiums in 2016. The 17-year-old took part in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in which he was highly impressive and topped the morning session on the second day.

Kari is also set to enter his second year as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team.

EuroFormula Open champion Leonardo Pulcini, is also set to make the step up into GP3. Having dominated his title winning season, the Italian is eager to make the step up.

“I’m very delighted to race with Arden in GP3 this year, last year’s Abu Dhabi test was very good with them,” commented Pulcini “So I know that I have all the potential to fight for the win! I will give everything for this opportunity. The season is about to start, can’t wait for it! ”

Completing the trio will be Steijn Schothorst who is set to compete in the Formula One feeder series for the second year after finishing 13th in his debut season.

“I’m very happy to be able to join Arden for the 2017 GP3 campaign. They have shown that they are one the strongest teams out there,” said Schothorst II believe that together with the experience that I have gained last year, we have a lot of potential for a very strong season, so I can’t wait to get the season started”

GP3 Team Manager, Richard Dent, commented: “We tested all three drivers at the end of 2016 and we were very impressed with how each of them quickly integrated themselves into the team.

“It’s great to secure Niko [Kari], Leo[nardo Pulcini] and Steijn [Schothorst] for 2017, it’s a good combination of series rookies and series experience and I have no doubt that each will be a front runner and be challenging for race wins.

“Personally, I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season.”